Angels of Assisi to begin move to new Franklin Road location

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi has announced it will start moving to its new facility at 725 Franklin Road SW on Friday, Aug. 8!

The adoption center will be closed Friday through Sunday for staff training but will reopen to the public daily from 1 to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 11.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, Angels of Assisi will be at Valley View PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with adoptable dogs and cats. Adoption fees will be waived during this event.

The organization’s Community Pet Clinic will remain at its current location, 415 Campbell Ave., until further notice. Officials expect the full move to Franklin Road to be completed within the next month.

The new location aims to better serve the community and its animals in need.