Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones praises Danville community for “heartwarming” support for J. Lee Vogler

DANVILLE, Va. – For the first time since July 15th, the Danville City Council held a City Council meeting.

This time, it was without Councilman J. Lee Vogler, who was attacked outside of his workplace in what the Danville Police Department is calling a “personal matter and was not politically motivated.”

Tuesday afternoon saw the Danville City Council roll on. Shortly after the meeting began, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones spoke about his colleague and close friend while thanking the Danville community for their support.

“The outpouring of love, thoughts and prayers for Lee and his family has truly been heartwarming,” Jones said.

According to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Vogler’s recovery, close to $100,000 has been raised in nearly four days. An update from his wife Blair, says that he will be in the hospital for nearly six months.

In the update, she said that “Every message, every donation, every prayer has lifted us up. Seeing how people from all over are standing with Lee has given us so much strength. Thank you for believing in him and in our family. Your kindness is carrying us through this unimaginable time.”

During his speech, Jones said that the attack - while devastating - has only brought the community closer together.

“We have always been a tight-knit council, and these past few days have reminded each of us just how strong the bond is between this council and our community,” Jones said.

With Vogler expected to be in the hospital for the long term and with rising medical costs, Jones asked the Danville community to continue to support Vogler and his family.

“Our ask is that you continue to keep Lee and his family in your prayers in the days ahead,” Jones said. “He has a long road to recovery, he is very strong, and he is not walking it alone.”