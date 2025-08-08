Gov. Youngkin declares August 9 as Commonwealth “Day of Play”

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared Aug. 9, 2025, as Commonwealth Day of Play. The day is meant to bring recognition to active and “screen-free” play to children and families.

There will be a main event on Saturday at the Taylor Farm Park in Henrico County, and other sites across the commonwealth plan to participate as well.

This is part of the governor’s Reclaiming Childhood initiative, which is a “statewide public awareness initiative created to restore balance in young people’s lives by reducing screen time and replacing it with movement and meaningful social connection.”

“In a world glued to screens, we’re hitting pause and inviting our kids to rediscover joy in motion and community in conversation. Our Commonwealth Day of Play and cell phone-free classrooms create spaces where every child can explore freely, connect face-to-face, and build the physical and emotional resilience that only unstructured play can deliver.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association in Roanoke is also hosting a Day of Play event, which will be co-hosted by the Roanoke City Police Department.

