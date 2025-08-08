Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes two lemurs as part of new exhibit

ROANOKE, Va. – The Mill Mountain Zoo announced the grand opening of its newest exhibit, marking the return of primates to the zoo. The zoo will house a breeding pair of critically endangered red ruffed lemurs.

The lemurs are native to Madagascar and are critically threatened by deforestation and the illegal pet trade, making their presence at the zoo both a vital conservation effort and educational opportunity.

Recommended Videos

The Zoo’s red ruffed lemurs are two years old and have been thoughtfully paired as a potential breeding duo to support the long-term care and conservation of their species.

“This exhibit is a monumental next chapter for Mill Mountain Zoo,” said Niki Voudren, Executive Director. “By welcoming critically endangered red ruffed lemurs, we are expanding our conservation impact and continuing our mission to connect people with wildlife, while raising awareness about endangered species. These animals are not just ambassadors for their kind—they are a symbol of hope and action."

The exhibit is currently open to the public and is located in the zoo’s former snow leopard habitat.

According to officials, the exciting addition strengthens the Zoo’s role as a regional leader in conservation, education, and exceptional animal welfare. Guests are invited to visit the new lemurs and learn how they can help protect wildlife around the world.