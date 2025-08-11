Backpacks, bus stops, and back-to-school jitters: Tips for a smooth start to the school year

The new school year often means a shift in morning and evening routines.

We’re working for you on smart strategies to help get everyone organized, motivated and ready for a fresh start.

Summer might not be officially over, but New Jersey school principal Mark Sernatinger is already working to make the first day back to school smooth for everyone.

“As a principal and a dad, I know how hectic that first week of school can be,” said Sernatinger. “So it really helps to but routines can help to reduce that stress.”

One of the most important steps? Getting back on a regular sleep schedule. You can help your child get ready by moving their bedtime about 15 minutes earlier each night until they reach their regular school routine.

“Try to shut down screens at least an hour before bed,” said Kevin Loria, with Consumer Reports. “Both the light from screens and the stimulation from devices may make it harder to fall asleep and worsen sleep quality.”

Simple steps like picking outfits the night before and starting the day with a healthy breakfast can help kids feel calm and focused throughout the day.

“Having a nutritious breakfast that includes lean protein, whole grains, fruits or even vegetables can help keep blood sugar steady so your child can concentrate better and have more energy throughout the day,” said Trisha Calvo, with Consumer Reports.

Same goes for lunch: try sliced grilled chicken on whole grain bread, baby carrots and some berries and water to drink. Make sure your kids are up to date on their wellness visits, sports physicals and vaccines. If they are starting middle school, they may need Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal shots. And don’t forget the flu shot either. It’s best to get it before the end of October!

And if you are worried about first-day jitters? Visiting the school early or planning a playdate with a friend from their new class can help ease the nerves.

“We want kids to feel excited about coming back to school and ready for a great year ahead,” said Sernatinger.