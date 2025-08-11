Clear the Shelters | Chevy’s a sweet girl looking for a fresh start!

Meet Chevy! She’s a three-year-old boxer and collie mix looking for her new forever family. She’s located at the League for Animal Protection in Fincastle.

She ended up at the shelter to no fault of her own, after her owners passed away and there were not any family members willing to take on a large dog.

Chevy is a big girl at 60 pounds, but she is as sweet as can be. She’s a little scared after being in a shelter, but just needs the right person to help her come out of her shell.

She does need a fenced in yard for safety.

Chevy is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and ready to go home! More info on her can be found here.

