Clear the Shelters | Flea is ready to be your love bug!

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Meet Flea! He is a four-year-old male Hound mix who’s ready to find his new best friend. He’s located at the Giles County Animal Shelter.

He loves to be with other dogs, so a companion would be good for Flea. He also loves to play, frolicking in the yard and have his ears played with. He likes attention, but is not overly affectionate.

Flea is highly food motivated, which means he’ll be easy to train. He also has decent leash manners, and is crate-trained.

His adoption fee is $160 and he is vaccinated and neutered.

If you are interested in adopting call at (540)921-2053 or visit the Giles County Animal Shelter website.

