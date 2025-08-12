Clear the Shelters | Valentine will steal your heart with her playful personality

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Valentine, a fun and lively cat with a big personality.

Valentine is 9 months old and extremely playful and energetic. She’s a beautiful tabby with one pupil slightly larger than the other, which doesn’t affect her vision but does make her rather unique. She is also very talkative and loves attention from her human friends.

She would make a great companion for someone looking for a playful feline.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to find a loving home. Her adoption fee is $50.

You can find out more about Valentine on the Roanoke Valley SPCA website.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is having a Clear the Shelters Adoption event August August 23rd, from 11:00AM – 7:00PM. This event is in-person at their shelter, and no appointments are necessary for this particular day.

Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will have lots of puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats of all varieties available for adoption and we want them to find their loving new homes! Some adoption fees will be waived! We hope to see you there!