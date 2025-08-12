Governor Youngkin signs executive order aimed at strengthening oversight of Virginia nursing homes

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that he had signed Executive Order 52, launching a series of initiatives to strengthen oversight of nursing homes in Virginia.

The Executive Order directs the VDH, through its Office of Licensure and Certification to implement targeted actions to do the following:

Increase workforce capacity through a robust recruitment campaign for Long-Term Care Medical Facility Inspectors (MFI) to fill all vacancies on this team, establish a Northern Virginia regional OLC office with a dedicated inspection team, and utilize various traditional and non-traditional recruiting methods to achieve these goals.

· Strengthen nursing home oversight with the creation of an Advisory Board on Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability that proposes recommendations on policies and practices to improve resident well-being and quality of care and elevates standards across nursing homes.

· Modernize operations by automating licensing and inspection processes, expanding digital tools, and assessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to reduce administrative burdens.

· Increase transparency with a new public nursing home information portal showing inspection and survey results, disciplinary actions, and key facility performance metrics.

“Virginia’s seniors and families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the highest quality care,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This Executive Order reinforces our commitment to safety, transparency, and excellence in long-term care. I commend the OLC team for embracing innovation and working tirelessly to support caregivers and protect residents.”

“This Executive Order puts a strong foundation under the progress we’ve already made and gives us the tools to go further, faster,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “We are committed to building a long-term care system that is transparent, accountable, and worthy of the trust Virginia families place in it.”

“The OLC team is ready to meet this challenge,”said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD.“These initiatives will allow us to attract and retain top talent, modernize the way we work, and strengthen partnerships to better protect residents. It’s a clear signal that quality and safety come first in Virginia’s nursing homes.”

Virginia’s OLC oversees the licensing and monitoring of nearly 300 nursing homes statewide, with nearly 33,000 beds. Facilities undergo regular inspections to ensure compliance with state laws and—when certified for Medicare and Medicaid—federal requirements.