Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Amherst County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on Izaak Walton Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran odd the left side of the road, then struck a tree.

Authorities identified the driver as 24-year-old Christhian Zuniga Castro of Madison Heights. Sadly, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.