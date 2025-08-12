Schools urge driver caution as buses return to roads

Roanoke, Va. – Kids are getting ready to head back to school, and divisions are urging drivers to be extra careful, as you’ll see more school buses out on the roads.

“Kids, we’re the first ones they see in the day at the school, the last ones in the afternoons. And it’s our job as drivers and staff to keep them safe,” said Transportation Manager Brian Simmerson with Roanoke County Public Schools.

Roanoke County Public Schools start school on Thursday, Aug. 14. They said about 150 school buses will be out on local roads.

Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools, reveals that the district’s buses will cover approximately two million miles throughout the academic year.

“We paint them yellow specifically. In fact, it’s a very specific color yellow that is designed to draw the eye and draw attention so that you can see that bus and know that when you see those red lights, you have to stop,” said Lionberger.

Some of the most challenging routes in Roanoke County include mountainous areas like Bent Mountain. Bus drivers undergo specific route training to safely navigate these demanding terrains.

“Our drivers go through an extensive training program, at least 24 hours of classroom and 24 hours of driving time as well. They get physicals every year. We have in-service up training every year, twice a year, actually,” said Simmerson.

However, Simmerson said he and all school divisions need your help. He said it’s important to stop when you see a bus stop sign out.

In fact, a challenge is people speeding past buses when they’re stopped, often on two-lane roads and near schools.

“People in a hurry trying to get to work and not used to seeing a school bus because they haven’t seen one all summer,” said Simmerson.

In Virginia, it is illegal not to stop when a school bus stops. Penalties for violations can include up to one year in jail, a $2,500 fine, or license suspension.

Here are some driver safety requirements:

When encountering a school bus, drivers must follow these essential rules:

Stop when seeing flashing red lights and an extended stop sign, regardless of travel direction

The only exception applies to divided highways with physical medians when traveling in the opposite direction

Roanoke County Public Schools also has guidelines for students and parents:

Arrive at bus stops five to ten minutes early

Stand 10 feet away from the roadway while waiting

Stay seated and facing forward while on the bus

Maintain reasonable noise levels to help drivers stay focused

“Most stops don’t take very long, so the delay will be very short, and it’s all about safety and keeping the kids safe,” said Simmerson.

During inclement weather, such as rain or winter conditions, officials stress the importance of increased following distance.

“In inclement weather, it’s always important to give a little extra distance for following. Give yourself time to stop, in case we have to come to a stop,” said Simmerson.

The transportation department continues actively recruiting substitute drivers to ensure consistent service throughout the year.

Parents can check updated bus routes at www.rcps.us, as recent routes may have changed.