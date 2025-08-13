Clear the Shelters | Large and in charge Miss dreams of having her own family one day

HARDY, Va. – Meet Miss, a 25-year-old paint breed horse who has been patiently waiting, at the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, for a family for over 12 years.

This beautiful girl loves to be the leader of the herd and is looking to find the perfect home to live out the rest of the years of her life. She is very sweet with the humans in her life and loves to be groomed.

Miss cannot be a riding horse because of an injury in her back, but would love to find a home where she can be doted on, run with other horses and spend time relaxing in her older years. She is noted as being very good for veterinary visits and hoof trims.

She is approximately 15 hands and her placement fee is $250.

Think Miss might fit into your stable seamlessly? You can learn more about her here.

