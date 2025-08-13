Downtown Roanoke’s parking dilemma

Roanoke, Va. – Downtown Roanoke business owners said they are facing a challenge in getting customers into their shops, and they attribute the reason to the high cost of parking.

“People still talk about parking. That’s a real issue,” said Scrambled’s Owner Garry Fleming.

Fleming said he sees about 200 customers on weekdays, but said some of his patrons are hesitant to come downtown.

“They’re afraid they’re going to get towed. They are afraid they are going to get a ticket, and so they are very reluctant to come downtown,” said Fleming.

In downtown Roanoke, there is a mix of public and private parking options.

Public parking, managed by Roanoke City, offers seven parking garages with 4,000 parking spaces, two public surface lots with 200 parking spaces, and 2,500 on-street parking spots.

Some of the garages you can park in are Tower, Center in the Square, and Gainsboro. The maximum rate is $8 a day.

There are also private lots. The City of Roanoke said there are 27 privately owned lots, which are operated by Premium Parking. In these lots, you’ll be charged $7.50 for a single hour—almost equivalent to the public garage’s full-day rate.

10 News reached out to Premium Parking, but has not heard back.

City of Roanoke’s Executive Enterprise Administrator Brian Mann sent an email statement to 10 News that said, “Our garages are rarely more than 85% full, with hundreds of spaces available at each garage daily, indicating that there is more than enough parking for residents and downtown visitors.”

In another statement, Mann said, “It’s important to note that there is a very distinct difference in the price for City-owned and operated parking lots and parking garages versus privately owned surface lots and garages. 98% of the surface lots downtown are privately owned, and they use dynamic pricing, meaning they can raise the rates when the demand is high. PARK Roanoke’s rate is always a fixed rate: one rate all the time.”

Jason Martin, who owns Martin’s, Jaybird Tavern, and Sidecar, expressed concerns about parking accessibility.

“I don’t know if there’s any projects in the works to create more actual parking spaces. That might be a little much, but I mean that would always be welcome and great. But yeah, just more accessible parking and more just reasonably priced parking,” said Martin.

10 News also spoke with Old Salem Manager Emily Turk.

“I do know that the city officials have tried to work with the Premium Parking lots. So, I don’t know what more they can do,” said Turk.

The parking challenge extends beyond customers. It also affects staff members. A general manager said his staff regularly receives parking tickets when using street parking, even if they are a few minutes late.

Many residents said finding a spot is another issue.

“The hard part is finding parking sometimes, and if you’re a couple of minutes late, the fine can be extraordinary,” said Carolyn Long.

Miles Lowman, another downtown resident, pointed out the competition for spaces.

“I live right over here, and I have to park in the garage behind it, but then there’s a lot of businesses that will also have to park in there,” said Lowman.

Mann said the City of Roanoke plans on conducting a yearlong parking study starting in September to look at the Downtown and River’s Edge areas.

You can read both statements that Executive Enterprise Administrator Brian Mann sent to 10 News below:

PARK Roanoke operates 7 parking garages with 4,000 parking spaces, 2 public surface lots with 200 parking spaces, and 2500 on street parking spaces in the downtown business district with reasonable hourly and daily rates, not to exceed $8 for overnight parking, at convenient downtown locations. Our garages are rarely more than 85% full, with hundreds of spaces available at each garage daily, indicating that there is more than enough parking for residents and downtown visitors. Additionally, there are 27 privately-owned parking lots downtown, though private lots typically charge more than PARK Roanoke locations. To ensure we continue to meet the needs of our city, PARK Roanoke has just begun a yearlong parking study of the Downtown and River’s Edge business districts. The study will involve both surveys and community meetings which will begin in September. We will be communicating how to get engaged in the study through our public engagement office. Additionally, a website is being created that will display all the information and progress concerning the parking study on the City’s Website. Executive Enterprise Administrator Brian Mann