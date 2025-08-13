Martinsville City Council names Chief of Police Robert Fincher as Interim City Manager

Less than a week after firing the controversial former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, the Martinsville City Council voted 3-2 in favor of naming Chief of Police Robert Fincher as Interim City Manager.

City Councilman Julian Mei was one of three councilmembers to vote in favor of Fincher and praised him as someone who could immediately step into the role.

“Rob has a great record as our Chief of Police,” Mei said. “He’s also a great upstanding citizen and we were in a position, after having to terminate the City Manager - of having an immediate person step into the role.”

Fincher has lived in Martinsville for over 30 years, attended high school in the area and rose the ranks as police officer to police chief.

Fincher wants to gain the trust of the community by leaving his doors open to anyone who has a question.

“A lot of people are really uncertain as to what has all transpired and what direction we want to go,” Fincher said. “So we’re more than willing to meet with anyone that has any sort of questions about what direction we’re going.”

Fincher is also looking to keep Martinsville afloat financially.

“We need to determine as far as financial means go that we are in the appropriate place financially, that our budget is appropriate and we are making smart financial decisions for the community.”

The search for a permanent city manager is already under way as City Council will look at both internal and external options to fill the role.

“I’m sure that they’re looking for someone that wants to take on Martinsville as their hometown, if they’re not already from here,” Fincher said. “It’s always been important if you have someone that’s invested in the community, they’re going to work twice as hard as to make sure the community succeeds.”

Fincher will serve the position until a permanent city manager is hired.

Since he cannot be both Chief of Police and acting city manager, the Martinsville Deputy Chief of Police, Chad Roads, will serve as acting Chief of Police.