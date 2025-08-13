‘We’re humbled and amazed’: Lynchburg couple advances to Semi-finals in national ‘America’s Favorite Couple’ contest

A local couple is being pushed into the national spotlight!

Cody and Kristina Mummau have advanced to the Semi-Finals in the national ‘America’s Favorite Couple’ competition, which kicked off on Aug. 11. This comes after the duo earned 1st place in the Group Finals round in the competition.

Married for nearly three decades, Cody and Kristina are deeply passionate about giving back and enjoy serving their community through ministry and mentoring students. The competition not only celebrates love stories but also raises crucial funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Ocena. Every day, the public gets to vote for their favorite couple’s inspiring journey.

“We’re humbled and amazed to have made it this far thanks to our friends, family, and neighbors,” said Cody. “Now, we’re heading into the toughest part of the competition — and we’ll need our entire community behind us.”

Interested in voting? You can do so for free at www.VoteCodyKris.com. You can cast your vote once every 24 hours.

The Semi-Finals run from now through the 21st, with the top couple from each group moving on to the Finals later this month.