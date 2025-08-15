Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor Dam

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Claytor Hydroelectric Project announced that APCO wants recreational users downstream of Claytor Dam to know water levels on the New River could rise starting Sunday, and possibly fluctuate early next week.

Officials released the following statement:

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures over the next week, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified APCo that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor http://ms.spr.ly/6180srN8I for additional information and follow the Claytor Facebook page for updates.

Located on the New River in Pulaski County, the Claytor Dam is operated by APCo. The total installed electric generating capacity of the plant is 76 megawatts.

Claytor Hydroelectric Project