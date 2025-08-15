Downed tree near Franklin and Webb Roads leading to slowed traffic on Route 220

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A downed tree has resulted in slowed traffic on Route 220 North near Franklin Road and Webb Road in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Public Safety Center said.

RCPSC said a downed tree has blocked the northbound lanes of Route 220. Officers are on scene working to resolve the issue. Power lines under the tree have also been causing delays.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, one lane of travel is open on the northbound lanes of Route 220. The traffic is still slowed, and delays are expected.