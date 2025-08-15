Last day to apply by phone for Virginia SUN Bucks grocery assistance is Friday, Aug. 15

If you need help paying for groceries, Friday (Aug. 15) is the last day to apply for the Virginia SUN Bucks program by phone.

This program aims to assist families with purchasing groceries during the summer when school is not in session. Your family will automatically qualify if you receive SNAP benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or if your child received free or reduced-price meals during the previous school year. Eligibility also extends to families receiving income-based Medical Assistance.

Qualified families will receive a one-time payment of $120. To apply by phone, call the Virginia SUN Bucks Call Center at 866-513-1414 between 9:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For those applying by mail, printed applications must be postmarked by Aug. 30 and received by Sept. 2. Please send applications to:

Virginia SUN Bucks

c/o VDSS

5600 Cox Road

Glen Allen, VA 23060

If you still need to sign up, you can do so here.