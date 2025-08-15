LPD launches investigation into animal cruelty incident after viral video

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department provided an update on an animal cruelty incident that occurred Friday morning.

According to the department, at 9:40 a.m. LPD received several reports of an animal cruelty event in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road. The complaints stemmed from a viral video online of a man dangling a small dog by its leash and collar in an inappropriate manner.

Officials say the dog has been seized as part of the investigation and will be inspected by a veterinarian. The suspect will also be served next week with a civil seizure hearing date for a judge to determine if the dog was treated cruelly.

A charge for misdemeanor animal cruelty is pending following the determination of the civil seizure hearing.