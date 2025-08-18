Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday morning incident

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it was investigating after it responded to reports of a “possible gunshot victim” Sunday morning.

According to the office officials responded to reports of a “possitble gunshot victim” at an address on Thomas Road in Madison Heights at 3:23 a.m. It is currently being investigated as an isolated incident.

Details are limited right now, but anyone with information is asked to contact J. Ferguson with The ACSO at 434-046-9373 or report by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anymous tip can also be made online using http:// p3tips.com, by downloading the P3 app or any mobile device or by texting, Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to anynomous tip form. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be avaailable for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.