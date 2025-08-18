City of Roanoke Invests in Downtown to Boost Business and Foot Traffic

ROANOKE, Va. – From parking improvements to upgrading the area around Amtrak, the City of Roanoke is making significant enhancements to Downtown Roanoke aimed at attracting new businesses and increasing foot traffic in the city’s historic district.

The city is conducting a yearlong parking study of the downtown and River’s Edge areas, set to begin next month. This comes as many businesses complain that the price of parking is keeping people from shopping or dining out in their restaurants.

The most substantial investment comes from a $770,000 grant from the Department of Transportation, received in November. The funds will support development within a half-mile radius of the Amtrak station. One thing the city will focus on creating is more housing options.

Roanoke also secured a $50,000 state grant to restore the awnings that support the farmer’s market, with installations planned for this fall.

“It’s pretty well-known little market area, and just the historic features and rich history. It’s a key asset,” said Economic Development Specialist Mandy Cribb with the City of Roanoke.

Many vendors at the farmer’s market agree that the awnings need to be restored.

“It’s been long overdue because we’ve had a lot of issues with them leaking. They’ve reached their lifespan, and you know it’s time to clean them up and get something new that works like it’s supposed to,” said Vendor Eric Dresser.

“Well, I just think it helps with the vibe downtown. You see something clean and fresh and a little bit of color, so all these little things help to bring people downtown. So, I think it would help, yeah,” said Timothy Belcher with Rolling Meadows Farms.

While local business owners said the changes are needed, they still wish more would be done about parking and homelessness downtown.

“I don’t know the answer to that, but I wish they could figure out some way to manage that situation, and another thing about downtown or businesses down here that directly affects us as a restaurant is the meals tax,” said Ernie’s Co-Owner, Olivia Smith.

Others said they wish the city would advertise downtown more, so more people would come out.

“Letting people know about downtown, as far as the shops that are here. The people that come in, especially from the hotel,” said Jeana Azar, whose husband owns Azar Jewelry.

Despite recent shop and restaurant closures, like Beamer’s 25, Downtown Roanoke Inc. reports significant growth in the area. The downtown population has increased 300% since 2010, with 20 new businesses opening in the past year alone.

10 News reached out about the number of shops that have closed within the past year, but has not heard back.