Man wanted for abduction and assault out of Campbell and Bedford Counties

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple charges out of Campbell and Bedford Counties.

CCSO said Arthur Carroll Jr. is wanted on the following charges:

Campbell County:

Revocation of Suspended Sentence (felony)

Probation and Abduction by Force (felony)

Bedford County:

Assault on a Family Member (misdemeanor)

If you have any information regarding Carroll or his whereabouts, please contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. You can also submit an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers or the P3 tips website.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.