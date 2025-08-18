Skip to main content
Local News

Man wanted for abduction and assault out of Campbell and Bedford Counties

Photo of Arthur Carroll Jr. (Copyright 2025 by Campbell County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple charges out of Campbell and Bedford Counties.

CCSO said Arthur Carroll Jr. is wanted on the following charges:

Campbell County:

  • Revocation of Suspended Sentence (felony)
  • Probation and Abduction by Force (felony)

Bedford County:

  • Assault on a Family Member (misdemeanor)

If you have any information regarding Carroll or his whereabouts, please contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. You can also submit an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers or the P3 tips website.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

