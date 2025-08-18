Vinton gun shop break-in caught on camera

Surveillance video from a Vinton gun shop captured a crew forcing their way inside and stealing handguns.

The burglary happened last week at Virginia Gun & Knife Traders on Washington Avenue.

“Looks like they tossed at least four guns out of the front door before they exited the store,” said Robert Carpentieri, a retired state trooper and co-founder of CW Tactical and Armor, whose space houses the gun shop.

He said it appears the alleged thieves knew exactly what they were looking for inside the shop.

“These people come in and case the store prior to breaking in, so they specifically go to a certain case for what they’re looking for, and that’s what happened in the one video,” he said.

The store has been targeted before; seven times, by Carpentieri’s count. He wants police to get more funding so they can add patrols and impose tougher penalties once thieves are caught and convicted.

“I really would hate to see them used in some sort of crimes, especially in our area,” he said. “That’s your worry with this when they break into a store that has firearms.”

In the meantime, he said neighbors can help by reporting suspicious activity.

“We depend on people’s eyes and ears. We’re not there all the time,” Carpentieri said. “Yes, we have surveillance cameras and an alarm, but that’s not always going to deter people from breaking into your business.”

10 News reached out to Vinton police and the ATF for the latest on the investigation and is waiting to hear back.