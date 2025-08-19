FDA approves at-home nasal spray flu vaccine

The FDA has approved an at-home nasal spray flu vaccine, and it’s now available for order.

FluMist enters the bloodstream after being sprayed in your nasal passage and helps build up antibodies to fight the virus. It’s quick and simple to administer to yourself or a family member.

FluMist is recommended by the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and is the same nasal spray that is administered at a doctor’s office.

The vaccine is approved for people ages two through 49. If you’re interested in ordering or finding out more about FluMist, click here.