Arrest warrants issued against mother in search for two missing siblings in Wytheville, officials say

Riley on Right Kayeden on Left (courtesy of Wytheville PD)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department announced Tuesday that the department was searching for two missing siblings and arrest warrants had been issued against the mother.

According to officials, 13-year-old Riley Kelly and 10-year-old Kayden Kelly were last seen at the Wytheville Sheetz with their mother, Abby Nye Kelly on Friday.

Officials say Kelly may be transporting or attempting to transport the children to Alaska.

Kayden is 10-years-old she is 4′9, 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Riley Kelly is 13-years-old, 5′4, 145 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. There is no known clothing description at this time.

If the missing juveniles or their mother is spotted, please call 911 immediately, give location, and any vehicle information.

If you have information on their whereabouts in Wytheville or Wythe County you can contact the Wytheville Police Department non-emergency number; (276)223-3300 or you can leave a message on the Tip Line (276)223-3310, or email wpdtips@wytheville.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.