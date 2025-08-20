Roanoke County acquires Explore Park in historic $2 deal

ROANOKE CO., Va. – No, that headline isn’t a typo. Roanoke County has acquired ownership of the historic 1,100-acre Explore Park from the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority (VRFA) for just $2, marking a significant transition in the property’s nearly 40-year history.

“We have already been able to show that there is an investment by the county,” said Doug Blount, Assistant County Administrator for Roanoke County.

Roanoke County had been leasing the park from VRFA since 2013. Tucker Lemon, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the VRFA, said the successful lease period made the ownership transfer decision straightforward.

“The goals of the lease fully came true. The county made substantial investments into the park,” Lemon said. “The position that we found ourselves at this time with Roanoke County and its substantial investment, in the end it was a great outcome.”

Over the course of that lease, the county invested around $8 million in the park. This is why when it came to transfer ownership to the county, the official sale was just $2. For legal reasons, some money had to change hands for it to become the county’s property.

County officials plan to explore commercial opportunities within the park’s boundaries. Of the 1,100 acres, approximately 200 acres could be used for commercial uses.

“We want to be able to see other types of commercial businesses here at the park. Ownership allows us to be able to make that an easier path for that to take place,” Blount said.

Despite development plans, Blount emphasized that regular visitors won’t notice changes. “To our residents who are coming to visit Explore Park on a regular basis, they won’t see any change taking place.”

Thomas Vinson, a Roanoke resident who frequently visits the park with his dog, supports the ownership transfer. “It’s been a shelter for me. Probably one of the top reasons I moved back to this area are these beautiful parks,” Vinson said.

Vinson believes the acquisition will benefit the region. “I think it’s going to help our economy in the long run,” he said.

The property transfer gives Roanoke County complete control over the expansive tract of land, allowing for potential revenue generation while maintaining the park’s natural appeal for visitors.