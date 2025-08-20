Virginia Fresh Match awarded $13,500 grant to boost healthy food access in Southwest Virginia

Virginia Fresh Match has secured a $13,500 grant to improve access to healthy food in communities across Southwest Virginia.

The Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia awarded this funding to support the expansion of fruit and vegetable incentives at farmers markets in Washington, Grayson, Russell, and Smyth Counties.

The grant will allow Virginia Fresh Match to offer vouchers for free fruits and vegetables to those receiving SNAP, Medicaid, and WIC benefits, along with participants in Farm Market Fresh assistance programs. It will directly support incentive programs at both new and existing outlets in the region, including the Abingdon, Independence and Marion Farmets, as well as foster new partnerships with additional local markets.

“Nutrition insecurity is on the rise in Virginia, and Southwest communities have been especially impacted,” said Sam Hedges, Operations Director for Virginia Fresh Match. “Thanks to Wellspring Foundation, we can expand access to fruits and vegetables while also supporting local farmers and food businesses. It’s a community solution to a community challenge.”

Additionally, when customers use SNAP, SUN Bucks, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, or show a WIC or Medicaid card, they will receive double the value to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. For instance, if a customer with a WIC card spends $10 at the market, they will then receive an additional $10 in free tokens to purchase more produce.

Previously, the program was only available to SNAP participants. Ultimately, Virginia Fresh Match hopes to support at least 67 local farmers and food businesses.

To learn more about Virginia Fresh Match and participating outlets in Southwest Virginia, visit www.virginiafreshmatch.org.