WATCH: Outdoor pickleball and basketball courts unveiled in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford area leaders unveiled their latest facility for the pickleball community Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the town’s first outdoor pickleball court.

The complex will feature six pickleball courts for visitors to enjoy.

Despite some existing options in the area, fans of the growing sport had been looking for more places to play.

“I love playing in Bedford,” one resident said. “We kept meeting at the parks and rec gym, but they needed that for other things, so we dispersed and found other places. I’m so happy to be playing again in Bedford.”

The new courts will also incorporate basketball on what were formerly tennis courts.