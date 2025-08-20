WATCH: Surprise donation provides funding, school supplies in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A special surprise greeted some Roanoke County teachers today.

Southern Team Subaru donated $10,000 and school supply kits to Burlington Elementary School.

Some teachers said the kits are a huge boost, especially since some students’ families can’t afford school supplies.

“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes because we feel so noticed and seen, because this is a hard job,” said Josie Mitchell, a second grade teacher. “We have kids that come in without anything, so having the extra supplies coming in and having community support is huge for us.”

The donation is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.