Woman dead, man in serious condition after house explosion in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. – Officials announced Tuesday that a woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a house explosion in Albemarle County.

Officials say that at 6 p.m., career and volunteer units from Albermarle County Fire and Rescue responded to multiple reports of an explosion heard in the 2300 block of Ferndown Lane in Kswick.

The first arriving units on scene arrived 4 minutes later to discover one home completely levled to the ground and 12 neighboring homes sustained varying levels of property damage from the impact and debris, those occupants will be displaced.

The homeowners were not present at the time of the fire; one woman was located deceased on scene, and a man was transported to UVA Health in serious condition.

No other injuries have been reported, and the cause of the explosion is currently unknown. Officials have confirmed there is no active gas leak at this time.