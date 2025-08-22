As Lyme disease cases skyrocket in NRV, VT researchers begin study into the region’s awareness

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech researchers are investigating Lyme disease awareness in the New River Valley as cases continue to rise across the region.

The Commonwealth ranks tenth nationally in Lyme disease cases, surpassing 1,700 cases for the first time in 2023.

“We’ve seen Lyme disease spreading southward. The Shenandoah Valley has been a hot spot and has spread southward to the New River Valley,” says Dr. Korine Kolivras, Virginia Tech Geography Professor.

Kolivras and graduate student Michael Ojo are conducting research to assess local knowledge about the tick-borne illness. “We want to determine people’s knowledge on Lyme disease in the area so that information on Lyme Disease can be tailored to the New River Valley,” Ojo explains.

The increasing presence of ticks in the region has sparked community initiatives. Jenny Hall, founder of Ticks in Virginia, established an awareness group in response to the growing threat.

“We just see them more and are interacting with them more in our region, so our risks are increasing,” Hall says.

Health experts emphasize the importance of preventive measures. “Checking yourself always is going to be key so you can remove them quickly and safely. Stay in the middle of trails,” Hall advises.

Hall note that tick bites don’t always present with the characteristic bullseye rash. She recommends testing ticks that have been attached for extended periods.

“Not all clinicians are going to check for coinfections, so you can send that tick off for testing for some of those other coinfections to improve treatment and health outcomes,” Hall adds.

What can you do to prevent tick bites?

Use bug spray

Wear light-colored clothes

Wear long-sleeved clothing outside

Tuck your pant legs into your socks

Hike in the middle of the trail

Keep your grass cut short

Check yourself often for ticks

If you live in the NRV and are interested in participating in the study, you can find it here.