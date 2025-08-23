City Greenways deal with aftereffects of Thursday rain damage

Heavy rain pummeled Roanoke and the surrounding areas on Thursday, leading to widespread flooding and debris being kicked up.

One area that wasn’t spared was the city greenways. Normally used for exercise and alternative forms of transportation, Mother Nature brought water damage its way as well.

Walkers and bicyclists like Jeanne Duddy, who use the greenways as a means of alternate transportation, had to avoid the aftermath of the stormy weather.

“They [the greenways] bring you to destinations where you can enjoy amenities that are being offered by our local businesses,” Duddy said.

A city spokesperson says that - in a “unique event” - water would rise and fall in a short period of time, leaving all sorts of debris.

Duddy - who is closely affiliated and has friends within the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission - says that when the river rises, driving through the water on a bike is as dangerous as driving through it in a car.

“You don’t want to go through a flooded area because it will be dangerous,” Duddy said. “It could cause you to stall out or it could cause you to succumb to the flood waters.”

One of the draws to the greenway is also the reason it floods -- it’s close proximity to the river.

“We have different greenways that are running along a river and then the rains come and they cause the greenways to be closed because they are not safe for people to ride their bikes or walk through,” Duddy said.

City Trails and Greenway crews used equipment like mini excavators to make sure debris didn’t fall into the river.

According to the city, the Wiley Drive and Roanoke River Greenway were reopened after debris was cleared.

The bridge connecting Norris Drive with the Lick Run Greenway is still being worked on.