Clear the Shelters | Penn’s tired of waiting for his family!

Meet Penn! This two-year-old, goofball of a lab mix has been waiting for his forever home for more than a year. He is located at the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

Penn is a master at playtime, bounding around like a puppy on a sugar rush, but don’t let that fool you—he’s also a certified cuddle expert! When he’s not busy being the ultimate snuggle bug, he’s keeping a watchful eye for his future family.

He’s neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, dog-friendly, playful, sweet, knows “sit,” and is very treat-motivated. He loves to run and play, but when his energy is gone, he just wants to curl up next to you and feel safe.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, so go take a chance on Penn! two-year-old

If you’re interested in adopting Penn, you can do so here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.