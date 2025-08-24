Pulaski veterans hold veteran suicide awareness walk

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – On Saturday afternoon, the AMVETS Veterans Post 50 held a veteran suicide awareness walk.

The group walked around the town of Pulaski on Saturday afternoon, hoping to bring awareness to an issue that veterans believe isn’t talked about enough.

Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard, a veteran himself, says that veterans everywhere are suffering from mental health issues.

“Countless veterans across Virginia and across our nation are suffering from something. Whether it’s the wounds of war, physical or mental wounds of war, but there are resources where they can get help.” Del. Jason Ballard

Resources for veterans include the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Department of Veterans Services, among others.