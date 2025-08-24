Two arrested after gun fires off during public altercation in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men were arrested on Sunday after an altercation led to a gun firing off in Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they received a call around 5:15 p.m. regarding a man refusing to leave a restaurant on the 2100 block of Crystal Spring SW after getting into an argument with another man. While the call was taking place, the caller said that both men had walked out of the restaurant and were fighting over a gun. The gun was eventually set off during the altercation.

Authorities said that luckily, no one was struck by gunfire during this incident. When officers arrived, both men were arrested. One was charged with being drunk in public and assault, and the other was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and assault.