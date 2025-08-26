Clear the Shelters| Glacier is a cool guy looking to melt your heart

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Glacier is the coolest dog you’ll ever meet, and while his name might sound icy, this loving guy is full of warmth and affection!

The 3-year-old Husky is currently at the Pulaski County Animal Control and is searching for a forever home. If you’re looking for a furry best friend that’ll never leave your side, then Glacier is the perfect fit! Though it might take him a little bit to warm up to you, once he does, it’ll be like you’ve known him forever. Not to mention he’s very protective of those he cares about!

Recommended Videos

Not only is he loyal, but he’s also brave, smart, and a true gentleman with great manners. The shelter said he walks great on a leash and loves to keep active. Please note that Glacier does not like the company of other animals and would prefer to be the only animal in a home.

“He is athletic and would make a great hiking or walking companion. He is stoic and hopes to find a forever home that can give him the love and care he deserves,” said Pulaski County Animal Control.

If you’re interested in adopting Glacier, you can do so here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.