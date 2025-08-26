Clear the Shelters | Ruby Tuesday is a social butterfly ready for a new herd

Ruby Tuesday, a 12-year-old American Paint Horse, is a show stopper who has overcome some of the biggest challenges thrown her way.

When she arrived at the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue approximately five months ago, she had a severe injury to her front chest. Since then, she’s healed very well. She’s also blind in her left eye, but this resilient girl doesn’t let anything stop her from living her best life. Her spirit is as strong as her hooves, and she’d be a perfect fit for any herd.

A true social butterfly, Ruby Tuesday loves making friends with everyone in her herd. She loves being groomed and is a sucker for quality time with her human friends.

The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue says she’s fully up to date on all care, including hoof trims, vaccinations, and Coggins tests.

If you’re interested in adopting Ruby Tuesday, you can do so here.

