WATCH: Defense cane class helping elderly with balance

When you think of self-defense classes, you don’t typically think of senior citizens and cane; however, that’s exactly the point behind the Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention.

10 News Photojournalist Dwayne Murrell takes us into class.

