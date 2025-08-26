WATCH: Defense cane class helping elderly with balance

When you think of self-defense classes, you don’t typically think of senior citizens and cane; however, that’s exactly the point behind the Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention.
10 News Photojournalist Dwayne Murrell takes us into class.
When you think of self-defense classes, you don’t typically think of senior citizens and cane; however, that’s exactly the point behind the Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention.
10 News Photojournalist Dwayne Murrell takes us into class.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos