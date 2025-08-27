16 years later, investigation into murders of Virginia Tech couple continues

It has been 16 years since Heidi Childs and David Metzler were murdered on August 26, 2009. Officials say despite its age, the case has remained an active investigation.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials are encouraged by the information that is still being provided by the public and continue to follow up on all relevant leads pertaining to the case, VSP said.

Childs, who was from Bedford County and Metzler, who was from Campbell County, met through their church youth group while in high school. However, the two didn’t start dating when they were students at Virginia Tech.

The two were just weeks into their sophomore year at Virginia Tech when the two headed to Caldwell Fields in Metzler’s 1992 Toyota Camry that night in 2009. Investigators have determined that it was sometime between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2009 that both teenagers were shot and killed.

David’s guitar, which he had brought along to play that night, was still in the car, but some of Childs’ things were missing, investigators said.

If you have any information that you believe would help with the investigation, please call the Virginia State Police at 540-375-9589. As a reminder, there is a $100,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.

