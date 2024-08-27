15 years later, still no arrests in Virginia Tech murders

Monday marks 15 years since two Virginia Tech students were found shot to death, and law enforcement still has yet to make an arrest.

Heidi Childs and David Metzler were murdered in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County just two weeks into their sophomore year at Virginia Tech.

The couple met before college in their church youth group, and came from tight-knit families in Campbell and Bedford Counties Virginia State Police previously told 10 News they have “an extensive inventory of evidence collected from the scene and from vehicles seized during the course of the investigation,” and have “specific individuals we are interested in and pursuing related to this case.”

There is a $100,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest. If you have any information you would like to share you can call VSP at 540-375-9589.

