8-year-old Danville boy attacked, killed by family dog

Police say teen sister was babysitting at the time of the attack

Lindsey Kennett, Anchor / Reporter

Danville Police investigating after boy attacked, killed by family dog.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy died from injuries suffered from an attack by the family dog.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Berryman Avenue. Police found the child unresponsive inside of a residence “with apparent signs of trauma to his neck consistent with an animal bite.”

At the time of the attack, police say the 8-year-old was in the care of his teenage sister. According to the family, the dog was not previously known to be aggressive.

The four-year-old dog was found inside the house and was seized and taken to the Danville Area Humane Society.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with 10 News as we work to learn more.

