Clear the Shelters | Lovely Lady Lilah on the hunt for the paw-fect home

SALEM, Va. – When it comes to Lilah, it’ll be love at first sniff. This sweet hound is on the hunt to win you over as she searches for her forever home.

She’s about 3 years old and roughly 50 pounds. Lilah was brought to the Salem Animal Shelter as a stray in January and has already stolen the hearts of everyone there. With floppy ears and a big heart, she’s cute as can be.

After months in the shelter, she’s been experiencing kennel stress, which can make her a bit vocal and shy when visitors come by. But once she’s out of her kennel, she’s as sweet as a cookie. It’s time Lilah found a family to give her the love and cuddles she craves.

If you’re interested in adopting Lilah, you can do so here.

