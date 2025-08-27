Labrador joins Virginia State Police to support the wellness of troopers

Vader with the VSP (Courtesy of VSP)

RICHMOND, Va. – The VSP announced Tuesday a Labrador Retriever named Vader has officially joined the VSP nd will support the Critical Incident Stress Management team within the department’s wellness program.

Vader’s role is to help reduce stress and anxiety among individuals, particular in the aftermath of a traumatic incident.

According to VSP, studies show that police officers experience significantly higher rates of trauma exposure than the general population, reinforcing the need for wellness initiatives and supportive tools.

Vader was donated to the Virginia State Police through Mutts With A Mission, a nonprofit organization accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI), which specializes in training facility and service dogs.

Over the past two years, Vader has undergone extensive training, completing both the ADI Public Access Test and Skills Test.

Mutts with a Mission selected Vader specifically for the Virginia State Police due to his calm temperament, attentiveness, and ability to adapt quickly to a high-stress environment, according to officials.