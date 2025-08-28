Franklin County Public Schools to host town hall on new Career and Technical Education center proposal

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools will be hosting a Town Hall today at 6:00 P.M. regarding the need for a new Career and Technical Education center in the county.

Many local elected officials and education leaders from the Franklin County area to the public and will field questions about the potential new facility.

The proposed facility would include space for classes that would prepare attendees for fields such as robotics, welding, business and cybersecurity, among others.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Franklin County High School auditorium and the public is invited to attend to ask questions and give their comments about the proposition.