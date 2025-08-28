Hillsville Fire Department responds to Thursday morning fire at Myers’ Sawmill

CARROLL CO., Va. – The Hillsville Fire Department announced Thursday that it had responded to an early morning equipment and structure fire at Myers’ Sawmill.

According to the department, crews were dispatched at 6:10 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found a large shed and a large piece of equipment on fire with several exposures.

Squad 1 arrived and deployed two attack lines to ring the fire under control. Fire units operated on scene for approximately 3 hours with the help of Barren Springs Fire Department and Carroll Fire Rescue.

The scene was turned over to VSP and the Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office.