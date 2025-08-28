Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider

Local News

Hillsville Fire Department responds to Thursday morning fire at Myers’ Sawmill

Hillsville Fire Dept. fire (courtesy of Hillsville Fire Dept.) (HFD2025)

CARROLL CO., Va. – The Hillsville Fire Department announced Thursday that it had responded to an early morning equipment and structure fire at Myers’ Sawmill.

According to the department, crews were dispatched at 6:10 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found a large shed and a large piece of equipment on fire with several exposures.

Recommended Videos

Squad 1 arrived and deployed two attack lines to ring the fire under control. Fire units operated on scene for approximately 3 hours with the help of Barren Springs Fire Department and Carroll Fire Rescue.

The scene was turned over to VSP and the Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos