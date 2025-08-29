Clear the Shelters | Boone is a gentle giant looking for a farm to watch over

Boone is a gentle soul with a heart as big as his paws.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Boone is a gentle soul with a heart as big as his paws.

This 2-year-old Great Pyrenees has been at the Floyd County Animal Control for about three months. The outdoors are his happy place, and he loves the simple things in life, like sleeping under the stars.

Born with a neurological condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, Boone sometimes walks with a bit of discoordination. But that doesn’t dull his spirit. He’s a happy guy who stays positive and will love you unconditionally.

He also enjoys caring for those he loves. The Floyd County Animal Control says he likes helping his foster family on their farm with chores and finding shady spots to rest.

If you’re interested in adopting Boone, call the Floyd County Animal Control at 540-745-9365.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.