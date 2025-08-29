Danville Police seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 28-year-old man.

According to DPD, Antonio Devonta Ballard is wanted following a burglary and multiple thefts from motor vehicles. He is charged with the following:

4 counts of petit larceny

5 counts of possession of stolen property

5 counts of entering a vehicle unlawfully

5 counts of credit card theft

1 count of burglary

1 count of grand larceny

1 count of possession of a controlled substance

The charges stem from the recovery of stolen property, documents and additional items from thefts from motor vehicle cases following an ongoing burglary investigation, which Ballard was identified as being inside in the 500 block of Edmonds Street.

Ballard is charged with thefts from vehicles on Hughes Street, North Hills Court, Garland Street, and Schoolfield Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.