Game of the Week | Salem vs. E.C. Glass

SALEM, Va. – The E.C. Glass and Salem high school football teams are gearing up for a rare regular-season showdown this year, reigniting a rivalry that dates back more than a century.

The two teams first met in 1917 and have faced off 54 times since. Glass holds a commanding lead in the series with 39 wins to Salem’s 15.

After a 32-year hiatus, the rivalry resumed in 2019 during the Class 4 playoffs. This season marks the first time in over three decades that Glass and Salem will meet in the regular season.

The teams are separated by about 68 miles, roughly an hour and 20 minutes by bus, making this matchup a significant travel event for fans. Glass will travel to Salem this week.

In their last three meetings, Salem has won twice, while Glass has taken one victory. Both teams have historically strong programs, but with both starting the season at 0-0, anticipation is high.

One interesting stat: Salem has been shut out 20 times in this series, but the last time that happened was in 1983.

As the season kicks off, fans will be watching closely to see which team can claim bragging rights in this storied rivalry.

