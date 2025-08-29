Racing for Rowan: 14-year-old race car driver raising money to fight childhood cancer

At just 14 years old, Lane Woods has been racing cars most of his life.

“It’s just fun. Different. Everybody else plays like baseball, basketball, football, soccer. I want to be different, you know. Be the only kid that can drive a car at 14 years old. It’s pretty cool,” said Lane Woods, a ninth grader and race car driver.

His mom, Lindsey Woods, said his love of racing started early. Lane attended races as a baby and first got behind the wheel when he was 5.

“He started racing go karts. We would travel up and down the East Coast all the way from Ohio all the way to Florida,” said Woods. “It was a very routine weekend thing that we would be gone. And throughout the years, he just became more comfortable in the car.”

On Sunday, Woods will compete in the No. 92 at the Franklin County Raceway, hoping to raise $12,000 for the Life Ring Foundation. The charity is partnering with Carilion Clinic to raise money for a state-of-the-art pediatric cancer and blood disorder center in the Roanoke Valley.

This weekend, Woods is racing in honor of Rowan Price, a 4-year-old who passed away from a rare form of leukemia in 2019. Her mom, Mandy Price, said they traveled to three different states and four different hospitals for treatment, which took a toll on the whole family.

“We left our jobs. We left our support group in the most vulnerable and terrifying time of our life and that was when we were seeking treatment to cure Rowan. And so the thing is, is that we had a community that surrounded us and supported us. But for most, they can’t leave home to seek treatment elsewhere,” Price said.

Now, Price is a Life Ring ambassador, fighting for care closer to home.

“We have the brick and mortar. It’s going up at Carilion for the new pediatric wing. And now they’re actually hiring new positions. And so it’s coming to fruition now,” she said.

It’s not a coincidence the cause is close to Lane’s heart. Lane’s mom, Lindsey, and Rowan’s mom, Mandy, are best friends. The two first met at nursing school in Roanoke.

“We have just been best friends ever since. We’ve raised kids together and just gone through a lot together. She’s my person,” Price said, fighting back tears.

Rowan and Woods’ youngest daughter, Leeland, were born just six months apart.

Lane recalls a time when the two girls were sitting at his parents’ dining room table, playing with Playdough. Just a few weeks later, they found out Rowan had cancer.

“That’s why I’m driving for Life Ring,” Lane said.

Last year he raised just over $6,000. This year his goal is $12,000 and he’s already raised $7,400.

On Sunday, Lane will have his eyes on the checkered flag, raising money through the Fighting Kids Cancer campaign — with Lindsey, Mandy and Rowan cheering him on.

If you would like to support Lane Woods’ fundraiser, click here to donate.

If you’d like to attend the race, the green flag waves at 7 p.m.