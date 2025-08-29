WATCH: Angels of Assisi rescues 14 dumped puppies in West Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi recently saved 14 dogs from McDowell County in West Virginia after they were found stranded on the side of the road. One of the dogs has an injured foot, and there may still be a couple roaming around in the mountains, but the 14 dogs are safe and secured.

Rural areas like McDowell County lack the resources to take care of stray or abandoned dogs, but there are ways for people to still help animals in these situations.

“The main thing to do is to notify your local animal control agencies or sheriff’s office. In some parts of West Virginia or probably even Virginia, there isn’t that option. So if folks could try to gather the dog up to get it to safety, that’s probably the best thing.” Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi

The dogs are currently being tested for fleas, heartworms and other diseases, but they will be up for adoption as soon as they are medically cleared.